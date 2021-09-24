MARKET NEWS

CBI to probe death of Mahant Narendra Giri

The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on Monday.

PTI
September 24, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST

The Centre has given its approval for a CBI probe into the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri in Allahabad, officials said on Friday.

The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on Monday.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued a notification for the CBI probe into the death of the Mahant. The move came following a request by the state government.

"On the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has been recommended in the incident pertaining to the sad death of chairman of Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri," the Uttar Pradesh’s home department had said on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had on Tuesday constituted an 18-member SIT to probe the death of the seer and detained a disciple of his in Haridwar.

A purported suicide note was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples, the police had said.

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand had on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the death.
Tags: #CBI #Current Affairs #India #Mahant Narendra Giri
first published: Sep 24, 2021 11:35 am

