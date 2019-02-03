CBI team goes to question Kolkata Police chief, detained by cops; West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hits back

Moneycontrol News

In an unprecedented development, a number of CBI officers, who had gone to question Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases, were bundled into police jeeps, whisked to a police station and detained, officials said.

Amidst escalating tension between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Centre, Loudon Street in central Kolkata witnessed a virtual showdown between the state police and the CBI.

There were conflicting reports about some CBI officers being arrested.

While the agency sources claimed that some of its men were forcibly taken away from Kumar's Loudon Street residence and arrested, a senior police officer denied the claim and said they have been taken to the police station to check if they had done required documents to question Kumar.

As politics played out on the street, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the spot. She had earlier extended her support to Kumar and alleged that the BJP was "misusing power to take control of the police and all other institutions".

Reacting to the developments, Banerjee said that she was "saddened" by the incident and asked whether it was necessary to target the state police force and said that she will sit on a dharna in protest.

"I will sit on dharna outside metro channel... the situation is worse than an Emergency in our country... we are telling the truth, thay are also controlling the media," Banerjee said.

"The way Modi or Amit Shah are doing this... they tried to create pressure before the January 19 rally," the Chief Minister said while addressing the press outside Kumar's residence.

Banerjee said that law and order is a state subject.

"This is not about TMC... I run an administration... any government official or force, to give them protection is my right," Banerjee said. "You come to a government official's house for a secret investigation... We left the CBI even after they did such a huge mistake... The way we put out a united Opposition rally, we will do so in future to oust the Modi government," Banerjee said.

Party spokesperson Derek O' Brien tweeted, "BJP planning a constitutional coup ? 40 CBI officials surround Kolkata Police Commissioner's home. Destruction of institutions goes on unabated. Our demand in #Parliament on Mon. Modi has to go. We are reaching out and sharing this with

all Oppn parties who want to #SaveDemocracy."

West Bengal DGP Virendra and ADG(Law and order) Anuj Sharma too reached Kumar's residence.

In a tit-for-tat move, a team of Kolkata Police officials reached the CGO Complex- the state headquarters of CBI.

The fast-paced development started unfolding as soon as a team of 40-odd agency officers arrived at Kumar's residence this evening, but they were stopped by sentries and officials.

A day earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed that Kumar had been "absconding" and "being looked for" in connection with Saradha and Rose Valley ponzi scam cases.

Soon, a team of Kolkata Police officers rushed to the spot to speak to the CBI officials and tried to enquire whether they had required documents to question Kumar.

"We don't want to speak on this issue as of now. Let's see what happens. Please wait for sometime," a senior CBI official standing outside the Police commissioner's house told reporters.

Later on, a small team of CBI officials was taken to Shakespeare Sarani police station for further discussions.

Interim CBI Director M Nageshwar Rao told CNN-News18 that the central agency is contacting its senior law officers.

"(We) don't know under what sections my men have been arrested... (our) fear is that the CBI complex will be attacked to destroy evidence... we are doing our job as instructed by the Supreme Court," Rao told the news channel.

Thereafter, more men arrived at the spot and a commotion ensued. Some CBI officers were then forcibly bundled into police jeeps and taken to a police station.

According to the CBI, IPS officer Kumar, who led a Special Investigation Team of West Bengal Police probing the scams, needs to be questioned regarding missing documents and files but he has not responded to notices to appear before the agency.

Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, did not even attend a meeting with Election Commission officials who had gone to Kolkata to review election preparedness, sources said.

A statement was issued Sunday from Kolkata Police, dismissing reports of him being missing from work.

"Please take note that not only is the CP Kolkata available in the city, but has also been attending office on a regular basis, with the exception of January 31, 2019, when he was on leave for a day. All concerned may please take note that if any news is spread without proper verification, Kolkata Police will initiate strict legal action against defamation of both the CP Kolkata and Kolkata Police," the police said.

With PTI inputs.