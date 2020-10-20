CBI registers TRP scam case on UP government recommendation, starts probe: Report

Days after the alleged fake television rating points (TRP) scam came to light, the Central Bureau of Investigation on October 20 registered a case to investigate the ratings scam, based on a complaint filed in Uttar Pradesh.

After a complaint was filed in Uttar Pradesh on October 20, the Yogi Adityanath government recommended a CBI case, NDTV reported. The request for the probe was cleared within 24 hours.

On October 17, Republic TV's owner ARG Outlier Media and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the first information report (FIR) lodged against the channel in the alleged fake TRP scam. The petition has also sought a direction to transfer the case to the CBI to ensure a fair and transparent probe and also on the ground that the case will have pan-India repercussions, reported news agency PTI.

The alleged fake TRP scam came to light when TV ratings computing body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers. It was alleged that some families at whose houses metres for collecting data of viewership were installed were being bribed to tune into a particular channel.

Last week, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had claimed that Republic TV and two Marathi channels -- Box Cinema and Fakt Marathi, whose owners have been arrested -- manipulated TRP for better advertisement revenue. However, the Republic Media Network has denied all allegations so far.