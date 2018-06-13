App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 06:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI registers four fresh cases in Srijan scam

The agency had last year registered 10 FIRs in connection with the case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CBI has registered four more cases in connection with Srijan scam in Bihar in which government funds worth over Rs 800 crore were allegedly embezzled by a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The agency has booked all the office bearers of the NGO 'Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti' in these cases along with the then branch managers of Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, besides land acquisition officer, Banka, Bihar, the CBI officials said.

President of Srijan Shubhlaxmi Prasad and nine other office-bearers of the voluntary group have been named in one of the FIRs, they said.

The agency had last year registered 10 FIRs in connection with the case.

It is alleged that the group which was working towards imparting training to women had pilfered government funds to the tune of over Rs 800 crore in connivance with the bank officials and state government officials between 2003 and 2014.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 06:44 pm

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.