CBI registers four fresh cases in Srijan scam

The CBI has registered four more cases in connection with Srijan scam in Bihar in which government funds worth over Rs 800 crore were allegedly embezzled by a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The agency has booked all the office bearers of the NGO 'Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti' in these cases along with the then branch managers of Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, besides land acquisition officer, Banka, Bihar, the CBI officials said.

President of Srijan Shubhlaxmi Prasad and nine other office-bearers of the voluntary group have been named in one of the FIRs, they said.

The agency had last year registered 10 FIRs in connection with the case.

It is alleged that the group which was working towards imparting training to women had pilfered government funds to the tune of over Rs 800 crore in connivance with the bank officials and state government officials between 2003 and 2014.