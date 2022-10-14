English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    CBI inspects Sonali Phogat's PA Sudhir Sangwan's house in Gurugram

    The team inspected Phogat's PA Sudhir Sangwan's flat number located in Gurgaon Greens Society in Sector-102.

    PTI
    October 14, 2022 / 10:47 PM IST

    A CBI team on Friday afternoon reached Gurugram for investigation in BJP leader Sonali Phogat murder case and inspected her secretary’s flat.

    A CBI team on Friday afternoon reached Gurugram for investigation in BJP leader Sonali Phogat murder case and inspected her secretary’s flat.

    The team inspected Phogat's PA Sudhir Sangwan's flat number located in Gurgaon Greens Society in Sector-102.

    It stayed in the society for one and a half hours but refused to divulge any details to the media.

    According to police, the CBI team reached the society at 2.30 pm and searched Sangwan's flat in Tower 4 for one and half hours. During their inspection, the owner of the flat was also questioned by the CBI.

    Close

    Sonali Phogat's brother was also present with the CBI team. BJP leader Sonali Phogat had died in suspicious condition on August 23 in Goa.

    Goa Police had registered a case against two people, one of them Sudhir Sangwan. Goa Police have also been to Hisar, Rohtak, and Gurugram in September as part of their investigation.

    Sonali Phogat's family had earlier said it is not satisfied with the investigation of Goa Police and demanded that the death be investigated by the CBI. The investigation of the case was handed over to the CBI by the Goa government. The investigation of the case was handed over to the CBI by the Goa government.
    PTI
    Tags: #sonali phogat #sonali phogat death
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 10:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.