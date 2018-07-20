App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 10:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI files charge sheet against ponzi company for cheating 35 lakh people of Rs 3,484 cr

The agency said its probe revealed the then chairman and director and others offered a higher rate of interests to gullible people and illegally collected money to the tune of Rs 3,678 crore from 35 lakh investors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Directors of Pune-based Samruddha Jeevan Multi-State Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society Ltd, Mahesh Kisan Motewar and Prasad Kishor Paraswar, in over Rs 3,484 crore ponzi scam in Odisha collected from over 35 lakh people, officials said here today. The case was registered by the CBI on directions of Supreme Court on June 4, 2014, which was earlier probed by Malkangiri police station in Odisha.

"It was alleged in the complaint that certain officials of private Multi-purpose Co-operative Society Ltd. having branch office at Malkangiri and Head Office at Shivaji Nagar, Pune (Maharashtra) were collecting money from general public through agents in different schemes illegally by promising to provide cattle and goats as well as high rate of returns on their deposits from the public and cheated them," a CBI Spokesperson said here today.

The agency said its probe revealed the then chairman and director and others offered a higher rate of interests to gullible people and illegally collected money to the tune of Rs 3,678 crore from 35 lakh investors.

The maturity amount would have meant repaying Rs 4,320 crore (approx.) to the investors, but out of the said amount only Rs 8,36 crore (approx.) was paid to the customers and hence, they cheated the public to the tune of Rs 3,484 crore (approx.), the CBI said.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 09:37 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.