Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 03:19 PM IST

CBI enquiry demanded into state lottery in Mizoram

They organised a rally in front of the office of the Institutional Finance and State Lottery demanding a CBI probe and cancellation of the extension of the contract of several lottery draws to firms.

PTI

The youth workers of the opposition Mizo National Front today demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged huge loss in the state lottery.

They alleged that the tenure of the four firms were extended for two times earlier without floating tenders. Aizawl District SP C Lalzahngova said that the protest was peaceful with no untoward incident.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 03:10 pm

tags #CBI #Current Affairs #India #Mizo National Front

