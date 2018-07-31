App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI arrests Saket SHO in bribery case, books Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra

It is alleged that the Saket court had referred 47 cases related to the Unitech Ltd to Saket police station for probe.

The CBI today arrested a Delhi Police SHO posted at Saket and an advocate for alleged bribe exchange of Rs 2 lakh to manage court-referred cases related to Unitech Ltd and also booked the real estate firm's founder Ramesh Chandra in the case, officials said.

It is alleged that the Saket court had referred 47 cases related to the Unitech Ltd to Saket police station for probe.

The officials said it is alleged that the firm was making regular payment to the SHO to "manage" these cases.

On getting inputs, the CBI today carried out a raid and found advocate Neeraj Walia allegedly paying Rs 2 lakh as bribe to SHO Neeraj Kumar.

Both were arrested. The agency has registered FIR today against nine accused -- eight individuals and company Unitech Ltd, they said.

In addition to two arrested accused, the agency has also named promoter of Unitech Ramesh Chandra, Ajay Chandra Upma Chandra, Seema Manga, Pradeep Kumar and another Delhi police official Sanjay Sharma.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 07:41 pm

