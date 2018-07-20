App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI arrests DDA officials while accepting Rs 2 lakh as bribe

Baljeet Rathi had allegedly demanded Rs 6 lakh from Ravi and Sachin Kumar, who wanted to construct the wall on the plot, threatening that the land belonged to DDA and he would not allow any construction on it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The CBI has arrested an official of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Subhash Nagar area here for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from two persons who wanted to construct a boundary wall on a plot in Anand Parbat area. The agency also seized Rs 5.5 lakh from the accused's premises yesterday.

Baljeet Rathi had allegedly demanded Rs 6 lakh from Ravi and Sachin Kumar, who wanted to construct the wall on the plot, threatening that the land belonged to DDA and he would not allow any construction on it.

The owners showed him the copy of an order from Delhi High Court which was in their favor but that did not deter him from demolishing the under construction wall, the CBI Spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

Rathi allegedly kept calling Ravi and Sachin Kumar for paying the bribe. After persistent harassment, they approached the CBI.

"CBI laid a trap and caught the accused of accepting the bribe of Rs 2 lakh as part payment from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of accused which led to the recovery of Rs 5.5 lakh," he said.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 09:30 pm

tags #CBI #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.