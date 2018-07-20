CBI arrests DDA officials while accepting Rs 2 lakh as bribe

The CBI has arrested an official of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Subhash Nagar area here for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from two persons who wanted to construct a boundary wall on a plot in Anand Parbat area. The agency also seized Rs 5.5 lakh from the accused's premises yesterday.

Baljeet Rathi had allegedly demanded Rs 6 lakh from Ravi and Sachin Kumar, who wanted to construct the wall on the plot, threatening that the land belonged to DDA and he would not allow any construction on it.

The owners showed him the copy of an order from Delhi High Court which was in their favor but that did not deter him from demolishing the under construction wall, the CBI Spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

Rathi allegedly kept calling Ravi and Sachin Kumar for paying the bribe. After persistent harassment, they approached the CBI.

"CBI laid a trap and caught the accused of accepting the bribe of Rs 2 lakh as part payment from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of accused which led to the recovery of Rs 5.5 lakh," he said.