CBI Additional Director Nageswar Rao removed

In a sudden move, the government on July 5 removed Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Additional Director M Nageswar Rao and posted him as a Director General Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guard.

A 1986-batch IPS officer from Odisha cadre, Rao held the position of interim chief of the CBI twice.

According to an official order, he was removed from the post of CBI additional director and posted as a Director General Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guard.

The government had decided to remove former agency director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana amidst an unprecedented tussle between the two.