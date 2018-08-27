News highlights of the day: NCLT orders liquidation of Lanco Infratech

Live now
Aug 27, 2018 10:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JUST IN | UN investigators call for Myanmar's chief of the army to resign over the mass killings of the Rohnigya minority community. The investigators have also called for five other top military commanders to be prosecuted in an international court on the same.
JUST IN | M K Stalin is expected to inducted as the DMK president on August 28, according to an NDTV report.
RSS likely to invite Rahul Gandhi, other opposition leaders for event
Warren Buffett eyeing stake in Paytm: Report
Gunman kills two at video game tournament in Florida
Supreme Court to hear plea seeking scrapping of Article 35 A in Jammu and Kashmir
NCLT orders liquidation of Lanco Infratech
The Hyderabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal today ordered the liquidation of Lanco Infratech after the committee of creditors rejected the revised resolution plan submitted by Thriveni Earthmovers, a Tamil Nadu-based infra and mining firm.
The bench headed by judicial member Ratakonda Murali in his orders appointed the interim resolution professional (IRP) Savan Godiavala as the liquidator of the company. (PTI)
Air Asia offering cheap flight tickets starting at Rs 1,199
AirAsia has started its ‘Trust your Wanderlust’ promotional sale under which it will be selling flight tickets starting from Rs 1, 199.
The promotional sale includes domestic destinations such as Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, New Delhi, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Ranchi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneshwar, Indore and other places. Read more
New RBI unit to track emerging technologies like blockchain: Report
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has established an internal unit to research and regulating new emerging technologies, specifically cryptocurrency, blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI).
As per a report by The Economic Times, the RBI has secretly formed this new unit to research and supervise disruptive technologies through draft rules in the future, although there has been no formal announcement. Read more
The Finance Ministry may consult RBI soon to resolve stress power sector problems
The Finance Ministry may soon hold talks with the Reserve Bank of India to resolve issues faced by the power sector and also seek some relaxation of the February 12 NPA guidelines, sources said today.
The ministry would consult the RBI as per the Allahabad High Court order, which today refused to give any interim relief to private power companies from the RBI's February 12 order on NPAs. (PTI)
BFSI sector expected to create 9 lakh jobs in 4 years: TeamLease
The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector could create 9 lakh (0.9 million) jobs in the next four years, according to a report by TeamLease Services.
The annual ‘Jobs & Salaries Primer Report (FY17-18)’ by TeamLease Services relates salaries to skills across select cities and industries for the period from April 2017 to March 2018. The report analyses 17 sectors across 9 cities. Read more
Cash-strapped Jet Airways reports Rs 1,323 crore net loss
The Naresh Goyal-run Jet Airways today reported a whopping Rs 1,323 crore of net loss for the three months to June owing to higher fuel cost and other expenses due to the falling rupee.
The ongoing cash crunch has forced the airline to embark on a Rs 2,000-crore cost-cutting drive and stake sale in its loyalty programme Jet Privilege as part of capital infusion. (PTI)
Amazon appoints a Twitter team to improve its image
In a bid to enhance its public image, Amazon has unveiled a programme in which some of its fulfilment-centre staff can go on social media and talk about their experiences working there.
The group’s primary responsibility is to mitigate the damage from increasingly common references to the harsh conditions at Amazon warehouses. Read more
Facebook testing 'things in common' feature to connect non-friends
Facebook is testing a new feature which will connect users with people who are not their 'friends' on the social media platform. The feature, called 'things in common', will appear in the comment section on Facebook.
According to a report in CNET, when a user reads through a public conversation, like on a brand or a publisher page, Facebook will highlight things that are in common with non-friends who have left comments on such posts. Read more
Delhi Chief Minister and Deputy CM Manish Sishodia interact with the three mayors of Delhi during a meeting over MCD fund, in New Delhi on Monday, Aug 27, 2018. (PTI)
Tata Power arm raises Rs 2,700 crore
Tata Power today said its wholly-owned arm Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd has raised Rs 2,700 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.
The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes of Coastal Gujarat Power, including refinance of foreign currency debt, funding of hedge unwinding costs relating to refinancing of foreign currency debt, capital expenditure, and augmentation of working capital, Tata Power said in a BSE filing. (PTI)
Royal Enfield 650cc twins specs leaked ahead of launch; will feature Bosch 9.1M dual-channel ABS
With the launch of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 coming up soon, leaks keep filtering through.
This time details and specifications of the two bikes have been leaked via pictures of a service training manual on Team-BHP. Read more
Tencent lost $140 billion in market-cap over delay in approval for 'Fortnite' game: Report
China’s Tencent Holdings saw its market valuation fall by close to USD 140 billion as it did not get approval for floating a game called ‘Fortnite’ in the country.
Fortnite, the most popular game in the world, is expected to rake in USD 2 billion this 2018 raising the market value of its developer Epic Games, from USD 5 billion to USD 8 billion, as per a Bloomberg report. Read more
2 people were killed and 11 others wounded when a video game tournament competitor went on a shooting rampage before turning the gun on himself in the northern Florida city of Jacksonville in USA. (PTI)
SpiceJet’s Ajay Singh hints at higher fares this busy season
SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh today indicated that airfares would rise ahead of the forthcoming busy season. The festival season, starting with Dussehra in October, typically marks the onset of the busy period for airlines that lasts till March.
A double whammy of a weak rupee and high oil prices has hurt the Indian aviation sector badly last six months, with many airlines in red. Read more
Sebi fines Manali Properties, director Rs 8 lakh for not furnishing info
Sebi has imposed Rs 8 lakh penalty on Manali Properties and Finance and its director for failing to furnish information sought by the regulator in the matter of Falcon Tyres and Dunlop India. Soumitra Ghose was director of the firm during the investigation period, according to the Sebi order.
The regulator had conducted investigation from April 26 to 28, 2012 and issued summons to the entities to furnish information and appear before the Investigating Authority (IA) regarding acquisition of scrips of Falcon Tyres and Dunlop India. (PTI)
Indian drug makers see hike in Chinese raw material as an opportunity to produce locally
Laurus Labs, one of the world’s largest supplier of anti-retroviral active ingredients that goes into drugs to treat HIV infection, took a hit due to rising costs in the June quarter.
The drug maker’s gross margins were compressed by 300 basis points even as its sales rose 13 percent to Rs 539 crore. Read more
The country's first biofuel SpiceJet plane before taking off from Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun on Monday, Aug 27, 2018. (PTI)
.IN domain tussle: Afilias files writ petition in Delhi High Court challenging tender award
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Digital India policy looks to promote the usage of “.in” domain name and expand the availability of domains in various local languages, a controversy has broken out over the government’s decision to appoint a technical service provider (TSP) who allegedly has no experience or capability in Indian language domains. Read more
Concerned over provisions of UIDAI's face authentication norms for telcos, says COAI
Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) has voiced concern over Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI's new norms on face recognition saying that some of the stipulated provisions impose additional cost and time burden on telecom firms and are against the tenets of ease of doing business.
COAI said that while the industry fully supports all efforts to make authentication secure and customer-friendly, two of the provisions under the new rules may put fresh posers for telcos. (PTI)
NBCC revises contract guidelines; asks contractors to plant more trees on project sites
State owned construction firm NBCC today said it has increased the number of trees that contractors need to plant at the project site or within 20km radius after the award of contracts.
The company recently had faced criticism for large-scale felling of trees in housing projects in south Delhi. (PTI)
70% parties tell EC to revert to ballot paper voting: Congress
The Congress today said that over 70 percent of political parties have put forth a demand before the Election Commission for reverting to the old voting system of ballot paper.
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the demand has been made since there are doubts on the credibility of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and asked the EC to reintroduce ballot papers from the next election. Read more
EC to provide satisfactory solution to parties' concerns on EVMs: CEC OP Rawat
The Election Commission said today that it would provide "satisfactory solution" to the concerns raised by political parties on the infallibility of electronic voting machines (EVMs), after some of them pitched for returning to the ballot paper system at an all-party meeting.
UP Government tables supplementary budget of Rs 34,833 crore
The Uttar Pradesh government today tabled the first supplementary budget to the tune of Rs 34,833.24 crore for FY2018-19 in the UP Legislative Assembly, to meet the additional expenditure for the year.
Earlier in February this year, the Yogi Adityanath government had passed a budget of Rs 4.26 lakh crore for the ongoing fiscal year.
More companies subscribing to cyber insurance policies after major hacks
The demand for cyber insurance policies has risen exponentially post the WannaCry ransomware attack of 2017 and other similar attacks.
"The number of corporates opting for insurance cover has been on the rise since the last two years. From one policy in 2014-15, we have now around 230-250 standalone cyber policies in the market," Anup Dhingra, president of FINPRO & Private Equity M&A, Marsh India. Read full report.
Indian economy likely to grow at 7.4% in FY19: NCAER
Economic policy think-tank NCAER has retained India's growth forecast for the current fiscal at 7.4 percent citing comfortable agricultural sector outlook and a marked improvement in the external sector.
According to the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) report, in 2018–19 the real agriculture Gross Value Added (GVA) is envisaged to grow at 4.6 percent, real industry GVA at 5.1 percent, and real services GVA at 8.5 per cent.