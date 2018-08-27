News highlights of the day: NCLT orders liquidation of Lanco Infratech

NCLT orders liquidation of Lanco Infratech

The Hyderabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal today ordered the liquidation of Lanco Infratech after the committee of creditors rejected the revised resolution plan submitted by Thriveni Earthmovers, a Tamil Nadu-based infra and mining firm.

The bench headed by judicial member Ratakonda Murali in his orders appointed the interim resolution professional (IRP) Savan Godiavala as the liquidator of the company. (PTI)

