'Cash for Transfer' scam tarnishes image of UP Police

Senior policemen in Uttar Pradesh first denied and then tried to do damage control after a leaked WhatsApp chat revealed that a Station House Officer (SHO) posted in Bulandshahr had to pay a bribe of Rs 50,000 to the Meerut ADG for his transfer.

A leaked WhatsApp chat between an SHO and the unidentified person, which went viral, led to the suspension of the concerned SHO. The SHO in question was recently transferred to Dibai from Noida.

“Bhai, yogi sarkaar hai, Har Jagah paisa chal raha hai. Mere ko khud noida se bulandshahr aane mein ADG ko Rs 50K dena pada (Brother, this is Yogi government. Everywhere bribe is being given. Even I had to pay ADG Rs 50k for my transfer from Noida to Bulandshahr)” said the policeman in the chat. The SHO claimed to have given Rs 3 lakh to the acquaintance of SSP KB Singh, as per a report in The Times of India.

"This is absurd and some kind of mischief to tarnish our image. First, the transfer was done by IG (Meerut range) and not me. I transfer officials from one range to another, not from one district to another. Moreover, there is no mention of which ADG is being talked about," said ADG Prashanth Kumar, in response to the allegations.

SHO Parashuram, who was suspended by Bulandshahr SSP, claimed he was innocent and suggested it was a case of cybercrime. Following the WhatsApp chat leaks, SSP KB Singh has filed an FIR and a defamation suit against the unidentified person and not against SHO Parashuram.