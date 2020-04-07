App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 10:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cancel Rs 20000-crore Central Vista project to save funds for fight against COVID-19: Cong MP

Congress Rajya Sabha member Pratap Singh Bajwa on Monday called for cancellation of the Rs 20,000-crore Central Vista redevelopment project to save funds for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress Rajya Sabha member Pratap Singh Bajwa on Monday called for cancellation of the Rs 20,000-crore Central Vista redevelopment project to save funds for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Welcoming the Centre's decision to cut MPs' salaries by 30 per cent for a year and suspend MPLADS funds for two years, the parliamentarian from Punjab suggested that the President, the Vice President, the Prime Minister and all Union ministers take a 50 per cent cut in their salaries to generate more resources in the fight against COVID-19.

"I welcome recent ordinance that suspend MPLADS funds @nsitharaman ji but in doing this with the aim of saving about Rs 8K Cr. Would it not be wise to also cancel the Central Vista project, saving exchequer 20K Crore? Maybe Govt would do better in not being penny smart & pound-foolish," he said on Twitter.

Close

"I also urge that States should not be deprived of their due through the suspension of the MPLAD funds. If a State has 20 MPs in the Parliament, they must get their share as they would have prior to the suspension of the scheme," Bajwa said in another tweet.

related news

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 111 and the number of infections climbed to 4,281 in the country on Monday registering a record jump of 704 cases in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The Central Vista redevelopment project envisages a triangular Parliament building next to the existing one, a common central secretariat housing the various ministries, and a revamp of the 3km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Central Vista redevelopment project #Congress #coronavirus #Pratap Singh Bajwa #Rajya Sabha

most popular

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.