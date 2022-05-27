Can children get monkeypox? What are the symptoms

Monkeypox causes fevers and skin lesions.

Viral infection monkeypox has spread to at least 12 countries though the number of worldwide cases is confined to 219 as of now.

The World Health Organization and national health agencies are closely watching the outbreak.

As more cases are detected, questions are arising about whether the infection can affect vulnerable groups like children.

Children can get monkeypox, with symptoms more severe than adolescents and adults, according to WHO. The virus can also be transmitted to a foetus or newborn baby “through birth and early physical contact”.

Monkeypox patients typically experience fevers, headaches, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and skin lesions or rashes. Symptoms can last between two to four weeks and even clear up without treatment.

But children and people with immune deficiencies may be at risk of death from monkeypox, WHO says.

WHO said maintaining distance from infected persons, wearing protective masks and good hygiene practices could help prevent the transmission of the disease.

The spread of monkeypox to Europe is unusual, since the disease is endemic to Africa. But xperts stay they still do not know if it will evolve into an epidemic.

"The emergence of this phenomenon, which is new outside of equatorial Africa, should alert us and make us very cautious," Antoine Flahault, Director of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva, told news agency AFP.

He added: "It would be much more effective from a health point of view, and much less impacting in social and economic terms, to isolate the few cases detected today for three weeks and to demand quarantine for highly suspicious contacts."





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes