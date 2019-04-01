Campaign Trail — 2: With 10 days to go for Lok Sabha polls, Congress and BJP on a rally roll

As the nation heads for the first phase of polling on April 11, here's a look at the first leg of campaigning of various parties across the nation Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 BJP president Amit Shah during a 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Nagina, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Amit Shah, Twitter) 2/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by supporters during a rally in Gohpur, Assam. (Photo: BJP, Twitter) 3/7 Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses party supporters during the 'Parivartan Bus Yatra' in Karnal, Haryana. (Image: Congress, Twitter) 4/7 Congress' UP (East) chief Priyanka Gandhi greeted en route Rae Bareli. (Image: Congress, Twitter) 5/7 Opposition leaders Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Chandrababu Naidu at Visakhapatnam during a rally. (Image: TMC, Twitter) 6/7 Congress supporters at a Rahul Gandhi rally in Nelamangala, Karnataka (Image: Congress, Twitter) 7/7 BJP supporters attend a Narendra Modi rally in Gohpur, Assam. (Image: BJP, Twitter) First Published on Apr 1, 2019 04:20 pm