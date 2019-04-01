App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Campaign Trail — 2: With 10 days to go for Lok Sabha polls, Congress and BJP on a rally roll

As the nation heads for the first phase of polling on April 11, here's a look at the first leg of campaigning of various parties across the nation

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
BJP president Amit Shah during a 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Nagina, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Amit Shah, Twitter)
1/7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by crowd during a rally. (Photo: BJP, Twitter)
2/7

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing crowd during the 'Parivartan Bus Yatra' in Karnal, Haryana. (Image: Congress, Twitter)
3/7

Congress' UP (East) chief Priyanka Gandhi being greeted en route Rae Bareli. (Image: Congress, Twitter)
4/7

Opposition leaders Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Chandrababu Naidu at Visakhapatnam during a rally. (Image: TMC, Twitter)
5/7

Congress supporters during a Rahul Gandhi rally in Nelamangala, Karnataka (Image: Congress, Twitter)
6/7

BJP supporters during a Narendra Modi rally in Gohpur, Assam. (Image: BJP, Twitter)
7/7

First Published on Apr 1, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

