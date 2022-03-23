English
    Calcutta HC takes suo moto cognisance of Birbhum killings, hearing at 2 pm

    Eight people were charred to death as their houses were set on fire in Bogtui village near Rampurhat town of Birbhum district early on Tuesday.

    PTI
    March 23, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
    Calcutta High Court

    The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday took suo moto cognisance of the violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district that claimed eight lives.

    A bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj will hear the matter at 2 pm.

    Eight people were charred to death as their houses were set on fire in Bogtui village near Rampurhat town of Birbhum district early on Tuesday.

    The incident is suspected to be the fallout of ruling TMC panchayat official’s murder.

    Advocate Tarun Jyoti Tiwari had said on Tuesday that he and nine others of BJP Lawyers’ Cell made a mention of the incident before the division bench, seeking leave to file a petition.

    Tiwari had also stated that the bench granted them permission and a case would be moved shortly.
    PTI
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 12:58 pm
