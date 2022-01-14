MARKET NEWS

English
Calcutta HC directs state election commission to consider postponement of four civic polls in Bengal amid COVID-19 surge

The court was acting on a public interest suit

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court


The Calcutta High Court on January 14 directed the State Election Commission to consider postponing four civic polls in Bidhannagar, Chandernagore, Asansol and Siliguri amid rising COVID-19 cases in West Bengal.

The court was acting on a public interest suit seeking postponement of the elections due to take place on January 22.

The court observed that there has been a massive spread of the coronavirus in places like Chandannagar town and North 24 Parganas district where Bidhannagar is located.

The court also observed that the State Election Commission should consider whether it is possible to hold free and fair polls in a peaceful manner in such a situation.

The state on January 13 reported 23,467 new COVID-19 cases, 1,312 more than the previous day, which raised the tally to 18,41,050, the health department said in its bulletin.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Twenty-six more COVID deaths were recorded in the state, following which the toll climbed to 19,985, the bulletin stated.

The positivity rate in the state rose to 32.13 per cent from 30.86 per cent on Wednesday. Kolkata reported 6,768 new cases, followed by North 24 Parganas (4,728) and South 24 Parganas (1,349). Six of the latest deaths happened in Kolkata, while four people died each in North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Howrah.

West Bengal at present has 1,31,553 active cases, the bulletin said.

(With PTI inputs)
