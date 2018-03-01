App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Feb 28, 2018 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet Secretary panel to hold interview for new IRDA chairman on Mar 5

Financial Sector Regulatory Appointment Search Committee (FSRASC) has shortlisted about eight names who would be interviewed on March 5.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
If a nominee dies before a policyholder, the proceeds go to the policyholder’s heirs or legal representatives or holder of succession certificate

A panel headed by the Cabinet Secretary is scheduled to interview candidates on March 5 to find a successor to IRDAI Chairman T S Vijayan, who completed his five-year term last week.

The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointment Search Committee (FSRASC) has shortlisted about eight names who would be interviewed on March 5, sources said.

The shortlisted candidates include former Chief Secretary of Karnataka Subhash Chandra Kuntia, New India Assurance chairman G Srinivasan and LIC chairman VK Sharma.

Others in the fray would be IRDAI member (Life) Nilesh Sathe, National Insurance Company chairman and MD K Sanath Kumar, and whole-time director of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority B S Bhandari.

Vijayan, who completed his tenure on February 20, has served as chairman of LIC.

The FSRASC comprising Department of Personnel and Training Secretary and Financial Services Secretary will recommend the selected candidate to the Ministry of Finance, which will take the final call.

As per a public notice, the tenure of the chairman will be five years from the date of joining office.

The chairman shall not hold office beyond 65 years of age. However, the person would be eligible for reappointment and should have a minimum two years of residual service on the date of vacancy or not be more than 63 years of age on February 21, 2018.

The applicant is required to have at least 30 years of work experience and should have served as secretary to government or at an equivalent level in other institutions. Applicants from the private sector can also apply for the post and should have worked as CEO or equivalent of a large financial institution, the notification said.

