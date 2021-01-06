MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Cabinet not to India, Japan MoC on partnership in Specified Skilled Worker' sector

The present Memorandum of Cooperation would set an institutional mechanism for partnership and cooperation between India and Japan on sending and accepting skilled Indian workers, who have qualified the required skill and Japanese language test, to work in 14 specified sectors in Japan, an official statement said.

PTI
January 06, 2021 / 03:17 PM IST
Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between India and Japan on a basic framework for partnership for proper operation of the system pertaining to "specified skilled worker”.

The present Memorandum of Cooperation would set an institutional mechanism for partnership and cooperation between India and Japan on sending and accepting skilled Indian workers, who have qualified the required skill and Japanese language test, to work in 14 specified sectors in Japan, an official statement said.

These Indian workers would be granted a new status of residence of "Specified Skilled Worker” by the Japanese government.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the government of India and Government of Japan, on a Basic Framework for Partnership for Proper Operation of the System Pertaining to ’Specified Skilled Worker’,” the statement said.

Under this MoC, a Joint Working Group will be set up to follow up on its implementation.

Close

Related stories

The MoC would enhance people-to -people contacts, foster mobility of workers and skilled professionals from India to Japan.

Skilled Indian workers from fourteen sectors viz. nursing care, building cleaning, material processing industry, industrial machinery manufacturing industry, electric and electronic information related industry, construction, shipbuilding and ship-related industry, automobile maintenance, aviation, lodging, agriculture, fisheries, food and beverages manufacturing industry and food service industry, would have enhanced job opportunities to work in Japan, the statement said.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Japan #Memorandum of Cooperation #World News
first published: Jan 6, 2021 03:17 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.