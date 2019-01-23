App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 07:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet approves India-Kuwait pact on domestic workers

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of an agreement between India and Kuwait for cooperation on recruitment of domestic workers, a move that will benefit over 3 lakh Indians, including 90,000 women working in the Gulf country.

The Memorandum of Understanding provides a structured framework for cooperation on domestic workers related matters and provides strengthened safeguards for Indian domestic workers including female workers in Kuwait, a statement said.

The pact is initially valid for a period of five years and incorporates provision for automatic renewal.

A joint committee will be set up to follow up the implementation of this MoU. This will also promote bilateral cooperation in domestic workers related matters between the two countries.

"Around 3,00,000 Indian domestic workers are deployed in Kuwait. This includes around 90,000 female domestic workers," the statement added.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 07:40 pm

