App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Mar 21, 2018 10:20 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Cabinet approves Ayushman Bharat Scheme launch

The National Health Protection Scheme will have a central budgetary support of Rs 85000 crore till March 2020. It will will give a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The government has approved the launch of the "Ayushman Bharat Scheme" losely termed as Modicare. Here are the top five highlights of the scheme...

1: The National Health Protection Scheme will have a central budgetary support of Rs 85000 crore till March 2020.

2: The scheme will subsume on-going centrally sponsored schemes.

3: The NHPS will cover 10 crore families belonging to poor and vulnerable population of the country.

4: The scheme will give a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

5: States will need to have state health agencies to implement NHPS and a fund transfer to state health agencies will be done through an escrow account.

Shereen Bhan caught up with experts to discuss the implications of the scheme.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy

most popular

Top 20 multibaggers of 2017 which gave up to 1000% return: are they still a buy?

Top 20 multibaggers of 2017 which gave up to 1000% return: are they still a buy?

Saurabh Mukherjea sees fair value in Sensex at 30K, D-St in the last lap of healthy bull run

Saurabh Mukherjea sees fair value in Sensex at 30K, D-St in the last lap of healthy bull run

Mishra Dhatu Nigam IPO opens; 10 key things you should know before investing

Mishra Dhatu Nigam IPO opens; 10 key things you should know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC