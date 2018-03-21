Cabinet approves Ayushman Bharat Scheme launch

The government has approved the launch of the "Ayushman Bharat Scheme" losely termed as Modicare. Here are the top five highlights of the scheme...

1: The National Health Protection Scheme will have a central budgetary support of Rs 85000 crore till March 2020.

2: The scheme will subsume on-going centrally sponsored schemes.

3: The NHPS will cover 10 crore families belonging to poor and vulnerable population of the country.

4: The scheme will give a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

5: States will need to have state health agencies to implement NHPS and a fund transfer to state health agencies will be done through an escrow account.

Shereen Bhan caught up with experts to discuss the implications of the scheme.