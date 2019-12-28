CAA 'pro-people', protests against it will end soon: Thakur

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would end soon. Speaking to reporters at his hometown here, the minister of state said people have realised that the CAA is "pro-people".

"The Congress and the Left were behind these protests as part of their unsuccessful attempts to return to power as they had been voted out by the people," he added.

Justifying the amended law, Thakur said the agitation would end soon as the people had realised that the action of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "justified and pro-people".

CAA will benefit lakhs of people and it is wrong to say that it will harm minority communities, he added.