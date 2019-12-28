App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2019 07:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAA 'pro-people', protests against it will end soon: Thakur

"The Congress and the Left were behind these protests as part of their unsuccessful attempts to return to power as they had been voted out by the people," he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
BJP MP Anurag Thakur after voting in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. (Image: ANI)
BJP MP Anurag Thakur after voting in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. (Image: ANI)

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would end soon. Speaking to reporters at his hometown here, the minister of state said people have realised that the CAA is "pro-people".

"The Congress and the Left were behind these protests as part of their unsuccessful attempts to return to power as they had been voted out by the people," he added.

Justifying the amended law, Thakur said the agitation would end soon as the people had realised that the action of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "justified and pro-people".

Close

CAA will benefit lakhs of people and it is wrong to say that it will harm minority communities, he added.

related news

Earlier, he exhorted the district officials to ensure that all the schemes for which funds had been given under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) be completed by March 31 next year.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 28, 2019 07:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.