By July or early August, will have enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate 1 crore people a day: Centre

PTI
June 01, 2021 / 05:45 PM IST
The Centre on Tuesday said that by July or early August, there will be enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate one crore people a day.
It also said that mixing vaccines is not a protocol till further update and there is no change in the schedule of the two-dose Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.
Specifying norms for opening districts, the Centre said that the Covid positivity rate should be below 5 percent for a week, over 70 percent vulnerable population should be vaccinated and there should be community ownership to implement Covid-appropriate behaviour.
It said the positivity rate is less than five per cent in 344 districts and 30 states have reported a decline in active COVID-19 cases since the last week.
There has also been an almost 69 percent decline in Covid cases since the peak recorded on May 7, the Centre said.Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.