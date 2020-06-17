App
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Why India and China are engaged in their biggest military confrontation in decades?

Watch this edition of Business Insight to know the sequence of events that led to the worst violent confrontation in recent times between India and China.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India and China are engaged in their biggest military confrontation in decades at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15 and June 16. The hand-to-hand fighting at the disputed border site led to 20 Indian soldiers losing their lives. Four more Indian soldiers are in a critical condition. While China did not share details of those killed or wounded, a US news report suggested35 Chinese troops had died.

Why Indian and Chinese troops are fighting in a remote Himalayan Valley? Why is this happening now? How the situation suddenly aggravated at the Line of Actual Control? Watch this edition of Business Insight to get all your answers.

 

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #China #India #India China border news #video

