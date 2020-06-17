Business Insight | Why India and China are engaged in their biggest military confrontation in decades?

India and China are engaged in their biggest military confrontation in decades at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15 and June 16. The hand-to-hand fighting at the disputed border site led to 20 Indian soldiers losing their lives. Four more Indian soldiers are in a critical condition. While China did not share details of those killed or wounded, a US news report suggested35 Chinese troops had died.

