Burari deaths: A day after, autopsy claims that six of 11 family members died of hanging

A day after 11 members of a family were found dead at their house in Burari, the initial post-mortem reports of six members have revealed hanging to be the cause of death. The bodies are being handed over to the family for final rites today.

As per a report by The Times of India, the post-mortem examination of six members was carried out and so far, no signs of scuffle or strangulation have been found. The six members included two minor boys. The police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the mass suicide.

On Sunday, the eldest member of the family, 77-year-old Narayani Bhatia was found strangled in her house in Delhi’s Burari area, along with 10 other members of the family. They were gagged, blindfolded, had cotton buds in their ears and had their hands tied. The police had also found a diary with detailed instructions for mass salvation which included the process to conduct the hangings. They had also conducted a ‘havan’ before the suicides.

The Delhi Crime branch will be questioning the fiancé of a woman in the family who was supposed to get married later this year. They are scanning call records and looking at the internet search history of all family members too. After finding the diary, the police are also looking at the possibility of the family being followers of a godman who practices occult rituals.

Gurcharan Singh, the neighbour who had visited the house and alerted the police yesterday, said, “The Bhatia brothers had recently started a dairy business from their general store and used to open their shop at 5.30am. Today, however, my wife noticed that the shop hadn’t opened till 7am and many customers had lined up outside. I went in to check and found the main door unlocked. The entire family was hanging in the hallway.”