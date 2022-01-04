'Shame on you': PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam says 'Bulli Bai' app creators should be jailed

PhonePe founder and CEO Sameer Nigam sought jail for the Bulli Bai app creators. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @_sameernigam)

The persons behind the “Bulli Bai” app where hundreds of Muslim women were listed for “auction” “should be put behind bars for life”, said Sameer Nigam, founder and CEO of digital payments platform PhonePe CEO. The issue has been widely condemned by internet users, rights groups and opposition parties.

“#BulliBaiApp creators should be put behind bars for life. Shame on you - whoever you are. Your own mother's would be ashamed of having given birth to you today,” Sameer Nigam tweeted on Monday night.

The PhonePe chief is one of the few voices from the start-up ecosystem to publicly speak on the issue.



Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for “auction” on “ Bulli Bai ”, a dodgy app, with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of “Sulli Deals” which triggered a similar row last year.

Leaders from across the political spectrum condemned the cyber harassment of women belonging to the minority community and called for strict action against the guilty.

As the issue snowballed, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said GitHub, the hosting platform, has confirmed blocking the user who created the app.

He tweeted, "Govt. of India is working with police organisations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter."

The National Commission for Women (NCW) wrote to Delhi Police to expedite its action in the case.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called upon people to raise their voice against "'insult of women" and communal hatred.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Cyber Police detained a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru on Monday, news agency PTI reported.