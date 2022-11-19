 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bulldozing of houses in name of investigation not provided under law: Gauhati HC

PTI
Nov 19, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

Chief Justice RM Chhaya made this observation while hearing a suo motu case taken up by the high court regarding the demolition of the house of an accused in an arson case in Nagaon district of Assam.

The Gauhati High Court has stressed that bulldozing of a house is not provided under any criminal law, even if an agency is investigating a very serious matter.

The Batadrava Police Station was set on fire on May 21 by a mob following the alleged custodial death of a local fish trader, Safikul Islam (39), who was picked up by police the night before.

A day later, the district authorities had demolished at least six houses, including Islam's, using a bulldozer purportedly in search of weapons and drugs hidden beneath the structures.

"Even if a very serious matter is being investigated by an agency, bulldozing of a house is not provided under any criminal law," Justice Chhaya observed.

Emphasising that it requires permission to even search a house, he said, "Tomorrow if you need something, you will dig up my courtroom." The chief justice said that nobody will be safe if pulling down anyone's house is permitted in the name of an investigation. "We are in a democratic set-up," he added.