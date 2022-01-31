MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Harsh Goenka's take on Budget 2022 with classic British comedy scene

    Budget 2022: “Tomorrow’s #Budget2022 explained,” Harsh Goenka tweeted, sharing the clip.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST
    Budget 2022: Harsh Goenka shared a Chuckle Brothers clip.

    Budget 2022: Harsh Goenka shared a Chuckle Brothers clip.


    Industrialist Harsh Goenka on Monday shared a clip of British comedy duo Chuckle Brothers, a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Budget.

    “Tomorrow’s #Budget2022 explained,” the chairperson of RPG Enterprises tweeted, sharing the clip.

    The clip shared by Harsh Goenka features Barry David Elliott and Paul Harman Elliott’s pop exchange over borrowed £10.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in parliament on February 1. She will begin to deliver her fourth Budget speech at 11 am.

    Close

    Related stories

    Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2022 on Monday, soon after the President’s address to both houses of parliament. The survey, presented a day before the Union Budget, details the state of economy and reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.

    The survey is upbeat on consumption and investment rising. It has projected fiscal 2022-23 GDP(gross domestic product) growth at 8-8.5 per cent .
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Budget #Budget 2022 #Economic Survey #Harsh Goenka #Nirmala Sitharaman
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 05:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.