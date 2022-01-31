Harsh Goenka's take on Budget 2022 with classic British comedy scene

Budget 2022: Harsh Goenka shared a Chuckle Brothers clip.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka on Monday shared a clip of British comedy duo Chuckle Brothers, a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Budget.

“Tomorrow’s #Budget2022 explained,” the chairperson of RPG Enterprises tweeted, sharing the clip.

The clip shared by Harsh Goenka features Barry David Elliott and Paul Harman Elliott’s pop exchange over borrowed £10.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in parliament on February 1. She will begin to deliver her fourth Budget speech at 11 am.

Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2022 on Monday, soon after the President’s address to both houses of parliament. The survey, presented a day before the Union Budget, details the state of economy and reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.

The survey is upbeat on consumption and investment rising. It has projected fiscal 2022-23 GDP(gross domestic product) growth at 8-8.5 per cent .