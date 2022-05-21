Buffalo shooting to Sri Lanka crisis: 5 cartoons this week from around the world

It has been a tumultuous week the world over. In the United States, a white gunman opened fire at a New York supermarket, killing 10 people in a racially motivated attack.

Outrage also continued over a leaked Supreme Court document pointing to the possible overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade verdict that protected the abortion rights of women.

Sri Lanka continued to grapple with its months-long economic crisis -- the worst it has ever witnessed.

In Lebanon, Iran-backed Hezbollah lost majority after national election results. Twelve independent newcomers got elected to the parliament.

See how these developments were illustrated in editorial cartoons.

Mike Luckovich for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Luckovich's cartoon condemns attackers driven by racial hate. The sketch points out that African-Americans have been brutally oppressed over the years (and should be rightfully angry) but instead, it is white people who are filled with rage.



Ann Telnaes for Washington Post

Telnaes' sketch also addresses the Buffalo shooting. "What do mass shootings have in common?" it asks. The answer is "two elephants" -- one bearing the word "guns" and the other carrying the male gender symbol.

RC Pradeep

Pradeep illustrates the many shortages that Sri Lankans are facing

Ben Jennings for The Guardian

Jennings cartoon addresses the abortion debate in the US. It depicts a Republican calling pro-choice advocates "murderers".





Jeannette Khouri for Majalla

Khouri's cartoon for the Arab magazine illustrates the breakthrough results of the Lebanese national elections -- the first since the massive civil unrest in October, 2019.