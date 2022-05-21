English
    Buffalo shooting to Sri Lanka crisis: 5 cartoons this week from around the world

    See how editorial cartoonists illustrated top headlines this week.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 21, 2022 / 04:27 PM IST
    A vigil for the victims of the Buffalo gun attack on May 17.

    It has been a tumultuous week the world over. In the United States, a white gunman opened fire at a New York supermarket, killing 10 people in a racially motivated attack.

    Outrage also continued over a leaked Supreme Court document pointing to the possible overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade verdict that protected the abortion rights of women.

    Sri Lanka continued to grapple with its months-long economic crisis -- the worst it has ever witnessed.

    In Lebanon, Iran-backed Hezbollah lost majority after national election results. Twelve independent newcomers got elected to the parliament.

    See how these developments were illustrated in editorial cartoons.

    Mike Luckovich for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Luckovich's cartoon condemns attackers driven by racial hate. The sketch points out that African-Americans have been brutally oppressed over the years (and should be rightfully angry) but instead, it is white people who are filled with rage.

     

    Ann Telnaes for Washington Post

    Telnaes' sketch also addresses the Buffalo shooting. "What do mass shootings have in common?" it asks. The answer is "two elephants"  -- one bearing the word "guns" and the other carrying the male gender symbol.

     

    RC Pradeep 

     Pradeep illustrates the many shortages that Sri Lankans are facing


     

    Ben Jennings for The Guardian 

    Jennings cartoon addresses the abortion debate in the US. It depicts a Republican calling pro-choice advocates "murderers". 



     

    Jeannette Khouri for Majalla

    Khouri's cartoon for the Arab magazine illustrates the breakthrough results of the Lebanese national elections -- the first since the massive civil unrest in October, 2019.

     



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buffalo shooting #editorial cartoons #gun attacks #Sri Lanka
    first published: May 21, 2022 04:23 pm
