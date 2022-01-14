MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Budget session of Parliament to start from January 31

On February 1, the Union Budget will be presented in the Lok Sabha before being tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST
Union Parliament (File Image)

Union Parliament (File Image)





The ministry of parliamentary affairs on January 14 said that the 256th session of the budget session will start from January 31.


The first half will run from January 31 to February 11. The second half will be from March 14 to April 8. "There will be no sitting on March 18 on account of Holi," the order stated.



On February 1, the budget will be presented in Lok Sabha before being tabled in Rajya Sabha.

This comes after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inspected the Parliament House Complex (PHC) on January 11 to take stock of health safety-related measures and other preparations in light of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Speaker had said necessary arrangements were being made for the budget session of Parliament.

Birla had directed officials to take special care of MPs above the age of sixty and attend to their requirements in a proactive manner.

The Speaker had told reporters that he has held discussions concerning COVID-19 measures with Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

He had also visited the COVID-19 testing facility set up in Parliament House Annexe for MPs, officers, and staff of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats and reviewed the preparations there.

"We have made arrangements for testing and vaccination in the Parliament complex. It is true that a large number of officials in the Parliament have tested COVID-positive. All the officials are fine. They are being monitored and taken care of by the doctors," he had said.

The Speaker had said necessary preparations are being done so that COVID guidelines can be adhered to.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2022 Budget #Business #Current Affairs #India #Parliament Budget session
first published: Jan 14, 2022 12:34 pm

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

