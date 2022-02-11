MARKET NEWS

    February 11, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

    Budget Session in Parliament LIVE : Congress enacted MGNREGA but its misuse was also due to them : FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha

    Budget Session in Parliament LIVE Updates: The Session began on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Today is the last day of the first part of the scheduled Budget Session of Parliament

    Budget Session in Parliament LIVE Updates:  The Budget Session of the Parliament, which started on January 31, will be adjourned today to meet again from March 14 for the second part. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to the discussion on the  target="_blank">Union Budget 22-23 in the Upper House. On February 10, the Lok Sabha witnessed a showdown after Congress and other Opposition parties staged a walkout during her reply to questions by members of parliament (MPs) on the Union Budget that she presented on February 1. The Session commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to both the houses. The session is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The timings of the session of both the houses will be staggered with the Rajya Sabha sitting from 10 am to 3 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm.
    • February 11, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

      Budget Session in Parliament LIVE Updates : Congress enacted MGNREGA, its misuse was also due to them : FM

      Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 11 that while MGNREGA was enacted by the Congress party, the misuse also happened under the party’s rule. “MGNREGA was an act because of them (Congress), but MGNREGA's misuse was also due to them; it was infested with ghost accounts. Take the entire credit for the misuse of MGNREGA. We use the scheme transparently and properly,” Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha

    • February 11, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

      Budget Session in Parliament LIVE Updates : Opposition couldn't handle lesser crisis : FM Nirmala Sitharaman

      Union Financial Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 11 said that Opposition could not handle lesser crisis while the incumbent government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to manage global financial crisis during the pandemic. “CPI inflation of that time (before BJP) was 9.1 per cent, for a reduction of only Rs 2.12 lakh crores. Global financial crisis hit us. But when pandemic hit us, loss to GDP was 9.57 per cent and our management of inflation was such that it was only 6.2 per cent. Opposition couldn't handle lesser crisis,” she said in Rajya Sabha 

    • February 11, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

      Budget Session in Parliament LIVE Updates : Govt undertaking public expenditure in building infrastructure for a modern India : FM 

      Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 11 that Centre wanted to undertake public expenditure in building infrastructure for a modern India. “In order to attain growth, we wanted to undertake public expenditure in building infrastructure for a modern India. We thought of maximising the synergic outcome of infrastructure getting built in the forthcoming 25 years,” Sitharaman said in her speech in Rajya Sabha

    • February 11, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

      Budget Session in Parliament LIVE Updates : Congress had no vision except supporting one family: FM in Rajya Sabha


      Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 11 that Congress party was without a vision and ruled for 65 years by benefitting and supporting one family (Gandhis). "Coming 25 yrs are going to be important for India. No wonder we're calling it Amrit Kaal. If we do not have a vision for India at 100, we will suffer similarly as first 70 years, when 65 years were with Congress that had no vision except supporting, building and benefiting one family," Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha

    • February 11, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST

      Budget Session in Parliament LIVE Updates : Drones instrument for modernising agriculture : Finance Minister 

      Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 11 that drones were very effective tool for improving and modernising agriculture. "Bringing in drones as an instrument or as a very effective tool for improving and modernising India's agriculture. When you bring in drone, it has got several adaptations. By bringing in drones, we are able to bring in efficiencies in the use of fertilisers, pesticides AND also make a good technology-driven assessment of the crop density and also possibly predicting the size of the output" she said in Rajya Sabha

    • February 11, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

      Budget Session in Parliament LIVE Updates : PM Gati Shakti was essential for greater synergy : Finance Minister in Rajya Sabha

      Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 11 that PM Gati Shakti was essential for greater synergy. "Guidance which comes from PM Gati Shakti was essential as we needed to bring in greater synergy,greater complementarity between various infrastructure spending that we are undertaking because it's not to say that infrastructure spending never happened in this country," SItharaman said in Rajya Sabha

    • February 11, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

      Budget Session in Parliament LIVE Updates : PM wasted Parliament's time : LoP Kharge

      Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on February 11 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of wasting Parliaments' time by abusing the Congress party. "Prime Minister was present in Rajya Sabha. We raised issues on inflation, unemployment, farmers, GDP, national security and unity, but did not receive any answers; The PM tried to diverge the issues and abused the Congress party. He wasted Parliament's time, he did what he does in his campaigns," Kharge told news agency ANI

    • February 11, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST

      Budget Session in Parliament LIVE Updates : Budget will bring stability to the economy : Finance Minister in Rajya Sabha

      Union Minister Nirlama Sitharaman said on February 11 that the Budget she presented in Parliament was aimed at brininging stability to economy. "We went in for a Budget which would stand for continuity, which will be bringing in stability to the economy and predictability in taxation and also a vision for India at 100," she said  in Rajya Sabha

    • February 11, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

      Budget Session in Parliament LIVE Updates : Finance Minister speaks in Rajya Sabha

      Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has started her reply in Rajya Sabha on Budget. On February 10, the Lok Sabha witnessed a showdown after Congress and other Opposition parties staged a walkout during her reply to MPs questions on the Union Budget 2022-23 that she presented on February 1. 

    • February 11, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      Budget Session in Parliament LIVE Updates : Suspension notice over UP CM's vote appeal statement on Kerala, Bengal and J&K

      CPI(M) MP John Brittas gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement on Kerala, West Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir. The Chief Minister, in a statement issued ahead of first phase of polls in West UP on February 10, had 'warned' voters of not making a mistake of making UP like Kerala, Bengal and J&K. The suspension notice was not allowed by Rajya Sabha Chairman

    • February 11, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

      Budget Session in Parliament LIVE Updates : Finance Minister to speak in Rajya Sabha today

      Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply in Rajya Sabha on Budget. She is likely to speak around 11.30 am today, according to news agency ANI. Sitharaman presented the budget 2022-23 on February 1. 

    • February 11, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

      Budget Session in Parliament LIVE Updates: Today is the last day of the first part scheduled Budget Session in Parliament

      The Budget Session of the Parliament  commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to both the houses.  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2022-23 on February 1.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply on February 8. The session is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic . The timings of the session of both the houses will be staggered with the Rajya Sabha sitting from 10 am to 3 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm. The session will continue till April 8, with a month-long break after the first part culminates on February 11.

