Budget Session in Parliament LIVE : Congress enacted MGNREGA but its misuse was also due to them : FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha

February 11, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Budget Session in Parliament LIVE Updates : Congress enacted MGNREGA, its misuse was also due to them : FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 11 that while MGNREGA was enacted by the Congress party, the misuse also happened under the party’s rule. “MGNREGA was an act because of them (Congress), but MGNREGA's misuse was also due to them; it was infested with ghost accounts. Take the entire credit for the misuse of MGNREGA. We use the scheme transparently and properly,” Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha