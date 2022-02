Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman picks handloom silk saree for her fourth budget

Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman carried the Budget in the paperless format in a tablet.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chose to wear a rusty red-brown handloom silk saree to present her fourth Union Budget.

Sitharaman wore the simple, elegant saree as she carried the Budget in the paperless format in a tablet kept inside a red cover with the national emblem embossed on it instead of the briefcase or 'Bahi Khata'.

For the Budget presentation in 2021, she wore a red and off-white Pochampalli handloom saree with ikkat patterns around the pallu. The year before that, she wore a yellow silk saree.

For her first Budget presentation in 2019, Sitharaman wore a bright pink, gold-bordered Mangalgiri saree.

In 2019, the Finance Minister had ditched the colonial tradition of bringing the ledger papers in a briefcase replacing it with a traditional ‘bahi khata’. The Budget papers were wrapped in a silk red cloth with the national emblem embossed on top.

The entire Budget 2022 document will be released on a mobile application called "Union Budget Mobile App" for the public after it is presented.

To mark the final stage of the Union Budget making process, sweets were provided to the core staff due to undergo “lock-in” at their workplaces, instead of a customary Halwa ceremony every year in view of the prevailing pandemic situation and the need to observe health safety protocols, the ministry said.