Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman picks handloom silk saree for her fourth budget

Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman carried the Budget in the paperless format in a tablet.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chose to wear a rusty red-brown handloom silk saree to present her fourth Union Budget.

Sitharaman wore the simple, elegant saree as she carried the Budget in the paperless format in a tablet kept inside a red cover with the national emblem embossed on it instead of the briefcase or 'Bahi Khata'.

For the Budget presentation in 2021, she wore a red and off-white Pochampalli handloom saree with ikkat patterns around the pallu. The year before that, she wore a yellow silk saree.

For her first Budget presentation in 2019, Sitharaman wore a bright pink, gold-bordered Mangalgiri saree.

In 2019, the Finance Minister had ditched the colonial tradition of bringing the ledger papers in a briefcase replacing it with a traditional ‘bahi khata’. The Budget papers were wrapped in a silk red cloth with the national emblem embossed on top.

The entire Budget 2022 document will be released on a mobile application called "Union Budget Mobile App" for the public after it is presented.