Budget 2022 allots Rs 1,500 crore for development initiatives in northeast

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced development initiatives for the northeast. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)

Rs 1,500 crore will be allotted for development initiatives in the northeast, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced as she presented the Union Budget 2022.

The Budget this year is with the focus on fast-tracking the economy, providing opportunities to businesses and creating six million news jobs. Agriculture, healthcare, MSMEs and infrastructure, too, feature prominently in the minister's scheme of things.

The government also proposed to further extend the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till March 2023, with an expanded guarantee cover of Rs 5 lakh crore. Sitharaman said the draft DPRs (detailed project report) for five river links have been finalised and the implementation of Ken-Betwa rivers linking with an estimated cost of Rs 44,605 crore will be taken up.

