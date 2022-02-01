MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Budget 2022 allots Rs 1,500 crore for development initiatives in northeast

    Union Budget 2022: The Budget this year is with the focus on fast-tracking the economy, providing opportunities to businesses and creating six million news jobs.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
    Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced development initiatives for the northeast. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)

    Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced development initiatives for the northeast. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)

    Rs 1,500 crore will be allotted for development initiatives in the northeast, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced as she presented the Union Budget 2022.

    The Budget this year is with the focus on fast-tracking the economy, providing opportunities to businesses and creating six million news jobs. Agriculture, healthcare, MSMEs and infrastructure, too, feature prominently in the minister's scheme of things.

    The government also proposed to further extend the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till March 2023, with an expanded guarantee cover of Rs 5 lakh crore. Sitharaman said the draft DPRs (detailed project report) for five river links have been finalised and the implementation of Ken-Betwa rivers linking with an estimated cost of Rs 44,605 crore will be taken up.

    Read: Nirmala Sitharaman uses 'Made in India' tablet for paperless Budget

    In her Budget 2022 speech, Sitharaman said Kisan drones for crop assessment, land records and spraying of insecticides are expected to drive a wave of technology in the agriculture sector. "ECLGS scheme to be extended till March 2023 and guarantee cover expanded by Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh crore," she said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Nirmala Sitharaman #Union Budget
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 11:38 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.