Budget 2021: Goa govt gets Rs 300 crore for diamond jubilee celebration of Liberation Day

Goa is celebrating 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule this year and had sought Rs 100 crore from the Centre to fund its plans for year-long celebrations. The state got an unexpected windfall in the Union Budget 2021-22 with the FM’s Rs 300 crore allocation.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 05:34 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 300 crore for Goa Liberation Day celebrations 2021.

While presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on February 1, the finance minister said that the Centre will give a grant of Rs 300 crore to the Government of Goa for the diamond jubilee celebrations of freedom from Portuguese rule.

Follow Moneycontrol’s Budget 2021 live coverage here.

FM Sitharaman said: “Goa is celebrating diamond jubilee year of state’s liberation from Portuguese rule. From the Government of India’s side, I propose to grant Rs 300 crore to Government of Goa for the celebrations.”

Goa is celebrating 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule this year and had sought Rs 100 crore from the Centre to fund its plans for year-long celebrations. The state got an unexpected windfall in the Union Budget 2021-22 with the FM’s Rs 300 crore allocation.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who had for long been pushing the Centre for this grant, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman for the allocation.

The Goa CM tweeted on February 1: “I thank the Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi ji and FM Smt Nirmala Sitharaman ji for the allocation of Rs 300 Crores in the Budget to mark 60 years of Goa’s Liberation. I also thank Union Home Minster Shri Amit Shah ji for his continued guidance and support.”

Notably, Goa was a Portuguese colony for 451 years, before the Indian Armed Forces liberated the region in December 1961 – 14 years after India got independence from the British rule.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Goa government #Goa Liberation Day #Union Budget 2021-22 #Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Feb 1, 2021 05:34 pm

