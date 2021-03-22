BSEB Bihar Board Results 2021: Class 10, 12 exams results to be declared soon; check details here

The Bihar School Examination (BSEB) will soon be releasing the results of the class 10th and 12th board exams. Students can check their results on BSEB official websites, biharboardonline.com, biharboard.online, onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The evaluation process of the BSEB Inter or Class 12 ended on March 19. Based on past trends, the board is now likely to announce the results soon.

The Class 12 exams were conducted from February 1- 13. More than 13 lakh students are waiting for the Bihar Board result 2021. The board, however, has already released the intermediate answer key 2021, and students were allowed to submit representations against the answer key till March 16. In 2020, the results were declared on March 24.

On the other hand, the Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2021 too can be expected to be released, though the official dates are not announced. In 2020, the Class 10 results were declared on May 26. The answer key for the Class 10 objective type questions has been released on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 -March 8 at designated examination centres across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, over 16 lakh students appeared for Bihar Board Class 10, NDTV has reported. In 2020, over 15.29 lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board matric exam.

Here's how students can check the BSEB 10th-12th board exam results:

Visit the official website of BSEB.

Click on the link 'Results' flashing on your screen.

Click on 'BSEB Class 10 Result' or 'BSEB Class 12 Result'.

Class 12 students can select their respective stream.

Keep your admit card handy and fill all the login credentials.

Click on submit. Your results will appear on the screen. Download or take a printout for future use.

Earlier, Sanjay Kumar, the District Education Officer, had told Jagran that the result of Bihar Board class 10th and 12th would be out by the first week of April 2021.