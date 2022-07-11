 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brits want singer Rick Astley to be the new Prime Minister because he will never...

Jul 11, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST

British singer Rick Astley's songs seem to have inspired meme makers and convinced social media users that he's the perfect candidate to become the Prime Minister. (Image credit: @stevenkershaw2/Twitter)

As the race for the Prime Minister heats up in Britain, a section of the public has been voicing support for Rick Astley because they believe that unlike other politicians, the singer promised that "I'll Never Let You Down" and that he would "Never Gonna Give You Up".

Memes doing rounds on social media show posters displaying Astley as a candidate for the Prime Minister's post with a list of attributes that make him a good leader--he would never give you up, let you down, make you cry or tell a lie--all of which are inspired by his songs.

Interestingly, social media had witnessed a similar scenario during the Prime Ministerial race in 2019 during which Boris Johnson had beaten Theresa May.

Meanwhile, among 11 candidates, the early favourite was former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who launched his campaign Friday after helping to kickstart the cabinet revolt that led to Johnson's forced resignation Thursday. He is now drawing early fire from Johnson loyalists and rival candidates.

Sunak and former Health Minister Sajid Javid -- who has also declared his candidacy -- both resigned late Tuesday, prompting dozens of more junior colleagues to follow suit, forcing Johnson to quit as Tory leader 36 hours later.

Other candidates include Foreign Minister Liz Truss, former Defence Minister Penny Mordaunt, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Goan-origin Attorney General Suella Braverman, Iraqi-origin Nadhim Zahawi, Nigerian-origin Kemi Bedanoch and Tory backbencher Tom Tugendhat.

The timetable for the leadership contest is expected to be announced next week.

