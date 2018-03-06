App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Mar 05, 2018 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

British Indian man wins bravery award in Barcelona terror attack

Harry Athwal, a project manager from Great Barr area of north-west Birmingham, ran to help seven-year-old Julian Alessandro Cadman.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

An Indian-origin Birmingham man, who risked his life to help a fatally injured young boy in the last year's Barcelona terror attack, has been selected for this year's 'Pride of Birmingham' award.

Harry Athwal, a project manager from Great Barr area of north-west Birmingham, was in Spain on holiday with a group of friends and family, including his sister Kinde Dehr, when a terrorist drove a van into pedestrians on Barcelona's famous Las Ramblas tourist spot, killing 13 people and injuring hundreds.

He ran to help seven-year-old Julian Alessandro Cadman, who was among those hit, and defied police orders to evacuate the area to keep holding on to him until the emergency services arrived.

The boy, who had dual British and Australian nationality, died on the spot but his family have since thanked Athwal for being there for him.

related news

“I am a Sikh, and in Sikhism it is my duty to go and help somebody who is hurt or who is being bullied. That, in a sense, overtook me. I didn't have time to think,” Athwal told the Birmingham Mail.

“At that moment you have a split second to decide what you are going to do. It was my instinct that I had to go and help somebody. I had to do something. It's in my DNA,” he said.

The 45-year-old has since been in touch with the boy's grandparents, Noreen and Tony Cadman, who have thanked him for his heroic actions.

He had arrived in Barcelona on August 17, 2017, the day of the attack along with his sister Kinde Dehr and a group of friends.

A week ago, he was in Barcelone for a family holiday with his wife Harjinder and two sons, 19-year-old Deirnn and eight-year-old Khye, to celebrate his younger son's birthday.

The group was having lunch at a restaurant overlooking Las Ramblas when he heard people's scream and saw a van ploughing through them. He rushed down to the street to try and help.

“The noise was phenomenal as it [van] hit people – thump after thump after thump. Straight away, I realised it was a terrorist attack,” he recalled.

Athwal says he is “speechless” to be selected for the Pride of Birmingham's Outstanding Bravery Award. The annual awards, organised by the Birmingham Mail newspaper and partners TSB, to recognise courage, caring, compassion and community.

Athwal is among 11 winners who will be presented with their awards at a ceremony at the University of Birmingham on March 8.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC