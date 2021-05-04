MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Bride breaks off wedding in Uttar Pradesh after groom fails to recite table of two

Reportedly, no complaint was lodged by the police as the two families had struck a compromise that both the families would return gifts and jewellery.

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST

A bride in Uttar Pradesh called off the marriage after the groom failed a simple 'math test'.

The bride, who was suspicious of the groom's education qualifications asked him to recite the table of two before the garlands could be exchanged. As he failed to recite the table, the bride called off the marriage, IANS reported.

Panwari Station House Officer, Vinod Kumar, said, it was an arranged marriage and the groom hailed from Dhawar village of Mahoba district.

When the two families and several people of the villages gathered for the wedding ceremony, the bride walked out saying that she cannot marry a person, who does not know the basics of mathematics. Friends and relatives failed to convince the bride, the report said.

"The groom's family had kept us in the dark about his education. He may not have even gone to school. The groom's family had cheated us. But my brave sister walked out without fearing social taboo," the bride's cousin said.

Close
Reportedly, no complaint was lodged by the police as the two families had struck a compromise that both the families would return gifts and jewellery.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #trending #Uttar Pradesh
first published: May 4, 2021 12:26 pm

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.