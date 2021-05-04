Bride breaks off wedding in Uttar Pradesh after groom fails to recite table of two

A bride in Uttar Pradesh called off the marriage after the groom failed a simple 'math test'.

The bride, who was suspicious of the groom's education qualifications asked him to recite the table of two before the garlands could be exchanged. As he failed to recite the table, the bride called off the marriage, IANS reported.

Panwari Station House Officer, Vinod Kumar, said, it was an arranged marriage and the groom hailed from Dhawar village of Mahoba district.

When the two families and several people of the villages gathered for the wedding ceremony, the bride walked out saying that she cannot marry a person, who does not know the basics of mathematics. Friends and relatives failed to convince the bride, the report said.

"The groom's family had kept us in the dark about his education. He may not have even gone to school. The groom's family had cheated us. But my brave sister walked out without fearing social taboo," the bride's cousin said.

Reportedly, no complaint was lodged by the police as the two families had struck a compromise that both the families would return gifts and jewellery.