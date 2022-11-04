Breathing in Delhi is hazardous. How is the air quality in capital cities abroad?

India's capital Delhi is in the news again for its hazardous air which has forced schools to close and offices to function remotely. The air quality index (AQI) has touched 500 in some parts of the National Capital region (NCR).

An air quality index up to 50 falls in the "good" category according to SAFAR. AQI of 50 to 100 is satisfactory, 100 to 200 moderate, 200 to 300 poor, 300-400 very poor and 400 to 500 severe.

How is the air quality outside India? Here is a look at the AQIs of other capital cities.

Note: The values are as recorded while writing the article

1) Seoul, South Korea

Seoul's air quality index stood at 26, according to AirKorea. The Korean capital is the world's 16th largest city and has a population of over 97 lakh.

(Image credit: AFP)

2) Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo is one of the world's busiest cities but enjoys clean air. According to Plume Labs, an environmental technology company, Tokyo's AQI was 36.

(Image credit: AFP)

3) Beijing, China

The air quality is Beijing was 65 currently. AccuWeather labelled it "poor" but according to the classification followed in India, the air quality is satisfactory. In the US, it would be "moderate" category.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4) Manila, Philippines

Manila's air quality index was 35, good according to Indian classification. The reading was taken from Plume Labs.

(Image credit: AFP)

5) Cairo

The Egyptian capital had an air quality index of 48, which falls in the good category. AccuWeather classified the city's AQI as "fair".

(Image credit: AFP)

6) Nairobi, Kenya

(Image unsplash)

The busy African city had an AQI of 21, according to AccuWeather. The reading indicates good air quality.