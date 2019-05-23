Break-in at IAF’s Paris office handling Rafale jet procurement

No document or hard disk has been stolen and further details pertaining to the motive behind the attempt are being ascertained, reports ANI
A group of unidentified persons broke into a facility of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Rafale Project Management Team (PMT) in a Parisian suburb in France on May 19.
News agency ANI quoting IAF sources said no document or hard disk has been stolen and further details pertaining to the motive behind the attempt are being ascertained. However, The Hindu reported that some documents have been taken away from IAF’s PMT office, which is located at the Saint-Cloud suburb in Paris.
Consisting of four IAF officers and headed by a Group Captain, the Indian team oversees the production of the 36 Rafale aircraft by French manufacturer Dassault Aviation as well as the training of personnel. Since no money or other valuables are usually not kept in these administrative offices, the break-in could have been a possible espionage attempt to steal sensitive data related to the Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) being acquired by the IAF, Times of India reports.
The Ministry of Defence has been briefed about the incident, however, no official statement has been made yet.
Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.