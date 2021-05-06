Brazil: 20 dead in Rio de Janeiro shootout, reports local newspaper

At least 20 people, including a police officer, died on May 6 in a shootout during a police operation against drug traffickers in Rio de Janeiro's Jacarezinho shanty town, O Globo newspaper reported on its website.

Two passengers on a metro train were also wounded in the shooting in the northern Rio neighborhood, the newspaper said.

According to a report in BBC, Civil Police in the city confirmed the death of one of their officers, police inspector Andre Leonardo de Mello Frias. The police launched the operation after receiving reports that drug traffickers were recruiting children for their gang.

In a statement on its Facebook page, it said it was "with extreme regret", that police inspector Andre Leonardo de Mello had been killed "during the operation to combat organised crime in the community of Jacarezinho".

The police paid tribute to the officer, saying "he honoured the profession he loved and will be missed".