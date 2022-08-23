BrahMos missile misfiring: Govt sacks 3 IAF officers with immediate effect

Representative image

The Indian government on August 23 terminated the services of three Indian Air Force (IAF) officers with immediate effect, after they were held responsible for the accidental firing of a BrahMos missile on March 9 this year. The Court of Inquiry found 'deviation' from SOP by the three officers led to accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan, IAF said in an official statement. "Termination orders have been served upon the officers today, 23rd August," it added.

The missile in question had landed in Pakistan, with Indian government stating at the time that the incident was "deeply regrettable" and was caused by a technical malfunction in the course of its routine maintenance.

"A BrahMos missile was accidentally fired on March 9. A Court of Inquiry (Col), set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile,'' an official statement said.

The officials who have been terminated from service include a Group Captain, a Wing Commander and a Squadron Leader, reported new agency ANI citing IAF officials.

On March 9, 2022, Pakistan summoned India's Charge d'Affaires at in Islamabad and conveyed its strong protest over the "unprovoked" violation of its airspace by the supersonic "projectile" of Indian origin.