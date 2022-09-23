Brad Pitt's new skincare line 'Le Domaine' slammed for exorbitant pricing. A serum costs $385

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is under fire for the exorbitant prices of his newly launched genderless skincare line – Le Domaine. He developed the brand in partnership with the Perrin family, the renowned Château de Beaucastel vintners of France.

The 58-year-old Oscar winner unveiled his brand on Wednesday that features face serums, moisturizers, and cleansers. The ingredients used in the products are derived from grapes from Provence, France.

The pricing of the products has been slammed by many on social media as the tags on the items are as high as $385 dollars. The product in question is a facial serum dubbed “The Serum”.

“The Cream” is also equally expensive – priced at $320 while a ‘fluid cream’ that will be available from January costs $310.

The cheapest item on the selected range will also burn a $80 hole in your pocket. Refills of the products also range from $260 to $350.

Twitter users were quick to slam the brand and the actor for what they called unreasonable prices.

“Brad Pitt releasing a “genderless” skincare line is already questionable but putting “no conservatives” when they meant “no preservatives” is taking me out,” one user tweeted.

Another tweet read: “Judging by recent product launches, “genderless” seems to mean “over ten times the price of similar products” 350 Euros for “THE SERUM”, Brad Pitt?!”

Another controversy has erupted after French skincare brand Caudalie’s co-founder Mathilde Thomas accused the brand story and packaging of feeling “insanely familiar”.

Thomas also wrote in her Instagram story: “Can we stop insane celebrity skincare lines? I mean, I get some of them but I’ve never heard anyone ask about Brad Pitt’s skincare routine. Not only are they selling their serum for 350$, the brand story and packaging also feels insanely familiar… coucou @caudalie (sic).”

“The goal is to imitate the organic cycles of nature, its primeval beauty. There is no waste in nature. Anything left over or discarded becomes food for something else. This exemplary circular system is the inspiration for Le Domaine,” Pitt is quoted saying on the website of the products featuring details of how the company came into being.

The products from Le Domaine are “clean, green, and conscious”, the website states. Pitt also praised ex-fiancee and actor Gwyneth Paltrow for her skincare range 'Goop'.

“I love what Gwyneth’s done [with Goop]. She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her,” Pitt told British Vogue while launching Le Domaine.