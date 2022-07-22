English
    Watch: US train catches fire, passengers leap out of windows, jump into river

    The train erupted in flames outside Boston, while passing through a bridge on the Mystic River on July 21.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
    A total of 200 passengers were rescued from the burning train. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @odievk)

    A total of 200 passengers were rescued from the burning train. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @odievk)


    A train caught fire outside Boston on July 21, forcing passengers to jump out of its windows. Their ordeal has been captured in many videos circulating online.

    The train erupted in flames while passing through a bridge on the Mystic River. Passengers recalled hearing loud thuds and seeing plumes of smoke during the journey.

     

     

    Close

    “That’s when chaos happened,” Nick Andreucci, one of the passengers told The New York Times. He said a co-passenger tried to open the back door of the train but it did not move. Then, they kicked a window open and all of the others jumped out.

     

     

    According to preliminary investigation, the side panel of the train came into contact with the third rail, igniting material below the car, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said.

    Rescuers evacuated 200 passengers from the train. No one was injured.

    "We are deeply disappointed that this incident occurred and sincerely apologize to our riders who were on the train, as well as to our ridership as a whole," the transportation authority said. "With a more extensive inspection already underway, we will take every necessary step to prevent this from happening again."

    A series of train mishaps have occurred in Massachusetts' subway network lately.

    In April, a man was dragged along a platform after his arm got trapped in a train's door, resulting in death.

    In July 2021, 20 people were injured in a train collision.

    The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority acknowledged that the incidents had shaken public trust.

    "We remain committed to prioritizing safety and reliability to deliver the service our riders deserve," the authorities said.
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 10:31 am
