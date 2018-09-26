App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 04:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bombay HC raps Maharashtra civic bodies for failing to act against illegal Ganesh pandals

The court sought the names of the civic officials who failed to take action against the illegal pandals.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Bombay High Court on September 24 expressed dissatisfaction with municipal corporations in Maharashtra for failing to take action against illegal pandals erected during Ganesh festival this year. The HC also sought the names of the civic officials who had failed to perform their duties in this regard, so that they can be issued notice asking why contempt of court action should not be initiated against them.

A division bench of Justices AS Oka and MS Sonak said civic bodies, for two years, have not been implementing orders passed by the court directing strict action against illegal pandals.

"Despite our orders, this year too the number of illegal pandals (during Ganesh festival) is high," Justice Oka said.

According to affidavits filed by Thane Municipal Corporation on September 24, the number of illegal pandals this year there was 46. In Bhiwandi, the number was 113 while in Ulhasnagar, the number of such pandals stood at 37.

related news

"These pandals did not display the permission granted to them and, despite being aware that they were erected illegally, officials of the civic bodies concerned did nothing and let the pandals stand," Justice Oka said.

The court sought the names of the civic officials who failed to take action against the illegal pandals.

"We will issue notice to all the officers as to why contempt action should not taken against them. This will teach them a lesson," Justice Oka said.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions seeking strict implementation of noise pollution rules.

It had, in the past, issued orders directing the government and civic bodies to take strict action against illegal pandals erected on public roads and streets, and thus disrupting traffic.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 12:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.