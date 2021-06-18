MARKET NEWS

Board exam 2021 | Assam cancels Class 10 and 12 examinations

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said Assam cabinet had recommended to cancel the HSLC, High Madrassa and HS exams in the state due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Moneycontrol News
June 18, 2021 / 06:24 PM IST

Assam government on June 18 cancelled the Class 10 and 12 board exams, ANI reported quoting State Education Minister Ranoj Peguon.

Earlier, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the Assam cabinet has recommended to cancel the HSLC, High Madrassa and HS exams in the state due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The CM had also said that the final decision regarding HSLC, High Madrasa and HS final exams will be taken on June 18.

Several states cancelled their board examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided not to hold its class 12 exam.
Earlier, on June 10, the Assam CM had said that the state board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held from July 15, if the COVID-19 positivity rate goes below 2 percent.
The High School Leaving Certificate examination for Class 10, held by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, and the Class 12 final examination conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, were scheduled to start in May.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jun 18, 2021 06:24 pm

