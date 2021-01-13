BMS demands the cap on earned leaves to be raised to 300 days from the proposed 240

RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Tuesday demanded an increase in the cap on earned leaves to 300 days, from the 240 days proposed in the new rules of labour codes.

BMS raised the demand during the consultation meeting held by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment today on draft Rules on two Labour Codes - Social Security Code rules and Occupational Safety Health and Working Conditions Code (OSH).

The OSH Code daft rules proposed a cap of 240 days on earned leave generally, 90 days for journalists and 120 days for sales representatives.

In a statement, it said "This is a great loss for those who have sacrificed their right for leave and worked for their employers. BMS objected to the omission in the draft Rules regarding certain important sectors. It demanded that separate Rules should be made for Building and other Construction workers, Beedi workers, plantation workers, journalists and audio-visual workers, cine workers etc."

BMS also said that the proposed draft rules did not cover 80% of the provisions in the Labour Codes passed by the Parliament. Most of the power to make rules have been transferred to State Governments whose lack of interest in labour matters are notorious, it added.

BMS also demanded increasing the eligibility criteria of the EPF scheme from a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 to Rs 21,000 to make it on par with the ESI (State Insurance Scheme).

The Rules should provide that ESI benefits should continue to be provided to the employees even after crossing the Rs 21,000 salary cap, it said.

The BMS also objected to the filling up of tripartite committees with bureaucrats and technocrats and avoiding sufficient representation of trade unions.

ESI and EPF which are two of the largest social security schemes in the world are running smoothly only because of the sufficient trade union representation to administer the schemes, it said.

BMS representatives who attended the consultation included National Secretary Nilima Chimote, Zonal Organising Secretary Pawan Kumar, National Vice President S. Mallesham and National Secretary Surendra Kumar Pandey, it said in a statement.