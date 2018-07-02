App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMC to install sensor-fitted garbage bins in pits in Mumbai

The Solid Waste Management department of the BMC today put out a tender inviting firm to install the four bins.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to curb the stink emanating from garbage bins placed in the open in several parts of the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to install them in pits specially dug for the purpose.

Four such bins, fitted with sensors that will alert civic personnel when they get filled up, will be installed in different spots in south Mumbai as part of a pilot project.

The Solid Waste Management department of the BMC today put out a tender inviting firm to install the four bins.

A BMC official said that the first round of the project, expected to be completed by the end of the year, would be extended to other parts of the metropolis depending on its success.

"Garbage dumps kept in the open stink up the entire area. They are also an eyesore. Moreover, such underground bins will curb health issues that rise from the garbage that gets piled up in bins kept in the open," the official said.

Explaining how the system will work, he said, "Pits will be dug and these bins will be lowered into them. People can dump garbage into them and when they fill up, a sensor fitted in the bin will alert BMC personnel responsible for clearing them. The garbage will then be removed and sent to a landfill."

He added that one of the issues the civic body might face while installing these bins in pits is underground utilities.

The civic body, in its Budget for 2018-19, had laid emphasis on installing smart sensor-fitted bins.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 03:07 pm

tags #BMC #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.