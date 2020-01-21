BMC schools to start teaching ICSE, CBSE Boards; 'huge win' for education system, says Aaditya Thackeray

In what is probably a first, Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be start an ICSE Board school in Mumbai's Mahim area and a CBSE board school at Poonam Nagar in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, the party's BMC education committee member Sainath Durge said in a tweet.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Durge said the schools, which would provide admission free of cost, was Sena scion and Maharashtra tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray's vision.

"We observed that parents were attracted to English medium, and particularly CBSE and ICSE boards. Moreover, there was also decrease in the number of students being admitted to the BMC schools, and we thought that this was need of the hour," Durge said, adding that while this is a pilot project, the plan is to learn from it and expand in the coming years.

"This is also an alternative to the private schools with ICSE and CBSE boards, which are charging hefty fees," Durge said, adding that the teachers appointed for the school will come from those who have the "best English communication skill" from the staff.

Reacting to the decision, Thackeray said in a tweet it is a "huge win" for the city's "education system run by the BMC."